Cultural exhibition held in Capital Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 13:57, March 20, 2022

People visit a cultural exhibition in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 19, 2022. The cultural exhibition was held here on Saturday with the participation of embassies of more than 30 countries in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Artists perform during a cultural exhibition in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 19, 2022. The cultural exhibition was held here on Saturday with the participation of embassies of more than 30 countries in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

An exhibitor wearing a traditional dress is seen during a cultural exhibition in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 19, 2022. The cultural exhibition was held here on Saturday with the participation of embassies of more than 30 countries in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

