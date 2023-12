We Are China

Geminids meteor shower seen from Jahra Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 09:26, December 16, 2023

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Geminids meteor shower seen from Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Geminids meteor shower seen from Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)