2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Online New Year Shopping Festival launched
(People's Daily Online) 16:06, January 03, 2025
Photo shows a scene of the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Online New Year Shopping Festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)
The 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Online New Year Shopping Festival was launched at the Guangxi Culture and Art Center on Dec. 31, 2024 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Featuring quality specialty products from various regions and merchants' livestream sessions to promote Chinese New Year goods, the festival will last until February 2025.
During the festival, various online promotional activities for selected ASEAN products and Guangxi specialties will be held.
