Hong Kong explores unique role in boosting China-ASEAN connectivity

Xinhua) 13:21, November 29, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The ASEAN-China Forum 2024 was held here on Thursday, with participants brainstorming on such issues as the development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its ties with China as well as joint efforts to deal with regional challenges.

ASEAN is a priority for China's neighborhood diplomacy and a key region for Belt and Road cooperation, said Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, while addressing the opening ceremony of the forum.

"Hong Kong is a super connector and super value-adder between China and the world. All 10 ASEAN countries have consulates general in Hong Kong, which highlights ASEAN's high regard for Hong Kong," Cui noted.

He said Hong Kong is a bond for cultural and people-to-people exchanges, a bridge for economic and trade cooperation as well as an important base for Belt and Road cooperation between China and ASEAN.

Chanpheng Southivong, vice president of the Lao Front for National Development, said that Laos is an important partner of Belt and Road cooperation, and China is a major investor of Laos, particularly in infrastructure.

The China-Laos railway has proven to be a path of transformation, promoting investment in transport, energy and telecommunications, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and educational cooperation, and providing more opportunities for businesses, Chanpheng said.

