China's BRI boosts vocational education in Cambodia, other ASEAN countries

Xinhua) 09:38, November 14, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has helped boost the development of vocational education and training (VET) systems in Cambodia and other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said a Cambodian senior official on Wednesday.

Om Romny, a secretary of state of Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, said the BRI has contributed significantly to developing VET in Cambodia and other ASEAN countries by promoting infrastructure, economic growth, and skills development tailored to regional needs.

"The BRI has supported technical and vocational education and training (TVET) by funding large-scale infrastructure projects requiring skilled labor, thereby increasing demand for vocational training in construction, engineering, and logistics," he told Xinhua.

Romny said strengthening regulatory frameworks for Cambodia and other ASEAN member states by aligning BRI projects with local labor and environmental laws will improve outcomes for both host countries and investors.

Speaking of Cambodia's outlook for VET development, the official said the country strives to develop a skilled workforce that aligns with national and international demands.

