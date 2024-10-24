Cambodia, China-ASEAN Information Harbor sign MoU to boost digital infrastructure, economy

Xinhua) 16:31, October 24, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia and the China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co., Ltd. (CAIH) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost technological innovation, digital infrastructure, and digital economy, said a news release on Thursday.

The deal was inked here on Wednesday between Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology &Innovation (MISTI) and the CAIH under the presence of MISTI's Undersecretary of State Hul Seingheng.

The MoU marks a significant step for Cambodia towards enhancing technological innovation and connectivity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the news release said.

"This agreement aims to leverage advanced digital infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies to promote economic development and improve quality of life across the region," the news release said.

Seingheng said the partnership builds on years of collaboration, which gained momentum after a MISTI delegation visited the CAIH in June 2024 and that the visit laid the groundwork for this formalized agreement.

"This agreement is another milestone in our efforts to enhance digital cooperation and strengthen Cambodia's science, technology, and innovation ecosystem," he said.

"It aims to increase digital connectivity and the exchange of expertise that will benefit both Cambodia and the ASEAN region," he added.

Leveraging CAIH's skills in the digital economy, intelligent interconnection, and data interoperability, the MoU highlights key areas of collaboration, including advanced digital infrastructure, digital economy, and knowledge sharing.

"Both parties will focus on sectors such as healthcare and tourism, utilizing digital technologies to spur economic growth and elevate living standards," the news release said.

Kong Mengke, deputy general manager of CAIH International, expressed enthusiasm for the MoU's potential.

"To implement these areas of cooperation, we propose to prioritize the development of a digital government. The next step will be to create a smart governance platform," he said.

"We strive to be a 'super-connector' of industries, resources, and customers, positioning ourselves as enablers of digital transformation and leaders of the Digital Silk Road," he said.

According to the news release, the CAIH is a digital tech company approved by China's State Council in 2016 in line with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Its mission is to build and operate the Digital Silk Road and Digital Guangxi, promoting closer ties between China and ASEAN and supporting the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, it said.

