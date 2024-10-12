Chinese premier puts forward three-point proposal on East Asia cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday called on all parties to uphold peace and tranquility, pursue mutual benefit and win-win results, and firmly promote opening up and cooperation, to create a brighter future for East Asia and the world.

Li made the three-point proposal when addressing the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

At present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, and the global economic recovery lacks momentum, Li said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Li said that in a world of changes and chaos, peaceful coexistence is even more valuable, and equality, mutual respect and benefit, as well as the common pursuit of stability are of great significance to Asia's rapid development.

To uphold international fairness and justice, the world should continue to draw wisdom from the five principles, Li added.

Today, the five principles are not outdated, but enduring, which further highlights their value of the times and world significance, said Li.

China is willing to work with all parties to further promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, focus on build a community with a share future for mankind, better build consensus, deepen mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, and create a brighter future for the region and the world, Li said.

He called on all parties to uphold peace and tranquility, continue to support the ASEAN-centered, open and inclusive regional architecture, and follow the path of regional security governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

On pursuing mutual benefit and win-win results, Li said that China is willing to work with all parties to actively implement the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, give full play to their respective complementary advantages, increase investment in green transformation, digital economy and other areas needed by regional countries, and better achieve universally beneficial and inclusive development.

He called for regional countries to be highly vigilant against and resolutely curbing actions that endanger regional stability and increase the risk of conflict.

On promoting opening up and cooperation, Li called for comprehensive and high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, speeding up the building of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area, advancing regional economic integration, and avoiding turning economic and trade issues into political and security issues.

Li said that regional development and prosperity cannot be achieved without peace and stability in the South China Sea, adding that the Chinese side has always been committed to abiding by international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and following the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

China has always insisted on resolving differences with the countries concerned through dialogue and consultation and on actively carrying out practical cooperation at sea, Li said.

At present, China and ASEAN countries are actively promoting the consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and striving for its early conclusion, he added.

Relevant countries outside the region should respect and support China's joint efforts with regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, Li said.

