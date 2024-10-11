Home>>
Chinese premier calls for stronger Asian consciousness
09:14, October 11, 2024
VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for the need to strengthen the Asian consciousness, saying that Asian countries share a common home, common interests, common opportunities, and a common pursuit of values.
Addressing the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit here in Vientiane, Li said Asian countries value independence, adding that the affairs of Asia should be handled through consultation by the people of Asia, and Asia's fate must be in its own hands.
He also said that Asian nations all stress that development comes first and agree that peace is of paramount importance.
