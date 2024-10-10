Chinese premier says to announce substantial conclusion of Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA negotiations

Xinhua) 10:59, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday in his opening remarks at the 27th China-ASEAN Summit that he is happy to announce with leaders of the ASEAN countries that the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) negotiations have achieved substantial conclusion.

