Chinese premier to attend leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation and visit Laos, Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:03, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 27th China-ASEAN Summit, the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit to be held in Vientiane, Laos from Oct. 9 to 12, and pay an official visit to Laos, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Tuesday.

Li's visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the current ASEAN chair, the spokesperson said.

Li will also pay an official visit to Vietnam from Oct. 12 to 14, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam, Mao added.

At a regular press conference, Mao said that China looks forward to working with ASEAN and other regional countries to build consensus, deepen mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, and inject new impetus into peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world at large.

This visit is Premier Li's first visit to Laos and Vietnam since he took office. It is of great significance to promoting comprehensive strategic cooperation and deepening the building of a community with a shared future, Mao added.

