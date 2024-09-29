Diverse international products attract visitors at 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning
A visitor buys products from Yemen during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A staff member (1st L) introduces products from Nepal during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Visitors buy cookies from Vietnam during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy products from Thailand during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Visitors buy products at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys are on display during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy Malaysian durians during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy products at Vietnam Pavilion during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A girl tries Australian chocolate products at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. Products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, such as durians, cookies and rosewood, as well as those from other countries including Russian sausages and Peruvian alpaca-fur stuffed toys have enjoyed popularity at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
