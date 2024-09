We Are China

New technology gains popularity at China-ASEAN Expo in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:39, September 27, 2024

An interactive robot is pictured at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

NANNING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning.

A manned aircraft is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An exhibitor introduces an automatic apron for drones at the booth of China Southern Power Grid during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An electric car is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A model of a hydrogen fuel cellshunting locomotive is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A model of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A delivery drone is pictured at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)