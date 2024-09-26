Interview: Expo to inject fresh impetus into China-ASEAN economic, trade ties: Cambodian scholar

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 21st China-ASEAN Expo is expected to add fresh momentum into the development of China-ASEAN economic and trade relations, a Cambodian scholar said on Wednesday.

The five-day expo, kicked off in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, was participated by more than 3,000 enterprises.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said the 21st China-ASEAN Expo serves as a platform to enhance economic collaboration, promote trade, and foster regional integration between China and ASEAN member states.

He said the expo offers an important platform for enterprises from ASEAN countries to enter the vast Chinese market.

"The expo is expected to inject fresh impetus into China-ASEAN relations by creating new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in areas such as technology, infrastructure, agriculture, education, tourism, and green development," he said.

"It is also expected to advance the building of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 and promote high-quality regional development through a variety of economic and trade activities," he added.

Mengdavid said the expo has made important contributions to the economic integration between China and ASEAN, facilitating investment flows and cross-border economic opportunities, laying the foundation for building a more connected, resilient and dynamic region.

"By providing a dedicated space for businesses and policymakers to engage, the event can lead to tangible partnerships and enhanced trade flows," he said.

"By fostering trade and economic relations, promoting innovation, and encouraging cultural exchange, the expo plays a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for the region," he noted.

He added that the expo truly reflected China-ASEAN steadfast commitment to upholding free trade and multilateralism against the backdrop of unilateralism and protectionism.

Mengdavid said economic and trade cooperation has been a key pillar for China-ASEAN relations and that currently, China-ASEAN economic and trade relations are robust.

"In recent years, China-ASEAN trade volumes have increased significantly, driven by agreements aimed at reducing tariffs and promoting investment," he said. "Both sides have become each other's largest trading partners for several consecutive years."

The scholar said the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement have laid a strong foundation for China and ASEAN to boost their trade and economic relations.

Close China-ASEAN relations and cooperation have provided mutual benefits and win-win results, significantly contributing to ensuring lasting peace, security, stability, common development and shared prosperity for the peoples in the region.

For Cambodia, the scholar said the expo offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen economic and trade exchanges with China.

"Through this expo, I expect to see increased investment in key sectors such as digital technology, e-commerce, agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing, as well as collaborations on infrastructure projects," Mengdavid said.

These will help Cambodia diversify its economy and integrate more deeply into regional supply chains, ultimately contributing to its economic development, he added.

"In conclusion, the 21st China-ASEAN expo will boost trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange, injecting new energy into building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Mengdavid said.

ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

