Full text of Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang's address at opening ceremony of 21st China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit
(Xinhua) 09:32, September 25, 2024
NANNING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang delivered an address at the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Tuesday in Nanning, capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China.
