China-ASEAN cooperation hailed at expo

08:38, September 25, 2024 By Yang Han, Shi Ruipeng and Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

This photo shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Sept 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Senior officials from China and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have lauded China-ASEAN cooperation as an exemplary partnership that has played a key role in promoting regional progress, resilience, and shared prosperity.

They made the remarks on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. More than 3,000 companies are attending the expo.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang said that interactions between China and ASEAN have served as the most successful and dynamic model of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and a vivid example of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China regards ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and a key region in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," Ding said. "ASEAN countries, on their part, see China as a trustworthy and close partner."

Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Sept 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

China has been ASEAN's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, while ASEAN has been China's biggest trading partner for four years in a row. The cumulative two-way investment between China and ASEAN countries has exceeded $400 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Ding said that as China's modernization drive brings huge opportunities to the rest of the world, the nation will continue to deepen practical cooperation with ASEAN countries, making efforts to strengthen strategic mutual trust, elevate openness and cooperation, and promote all-around connectivity.

He also called on the two sides to explore new areas of cooperation in scientific and technological innovation and foster new highlights in people-to-people interactions.

In a video speech delivered at the opening ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that China is an important trading partner for Malaysia, and that it is vital for ASEAN and China to diversify trade and investment strategies.

"In the face of geopolitical tensions and other challenging factors, our collective efforts must focus on regional peace, stability, and prosperity," Anwar said.

Malaysia is the country of honor at this year's expo.

Vongsey Vissoth, deputy prime minister of Cambodia, said the shared values of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect between China and ASEAN form the foundation of their partnership.

Vissoth said he believes that the two sides can achieve more fruitful results through their cooperation in trade and economy, with the China-ASEAN free trade agreement bringing new opportunities.

Noting that 2024 has been designated as the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, deputy prime minister of Laos, the rotating chair of ASEAN this year, said the cooperation between China and ASEAN is not only reflected in trade and investment, but also in culture and tourism.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc said the expo and the summit also reaffirm China's important role in the global economy and demonstrate the confidence of businesses from various countries in the vast, dynamic, and promising Chinese market.

Phoc, who is also Vietnam's minister of finance, proposed four priority areas for future China-ASEAN cooperation — promoting balanced and sustainable trade, enhancing strategic connectivity and expanding regional economic corridor routes, encouraging high-quality investment in emerging sectors, and strengthening cultural and tourism exchanges.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said, "With continued and renewed collaboration, ASEAN and China will forge new pathways for growth and success."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)