China pledges joint efforts with ASEAN to build closer community with shared future: vice premier

Xinhua) 15:47, September 24, 2024

NANNING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to deepen practical cooperation and write a new chapter in building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Tuesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

China and ASEAN enjoy a long history of friendly relations and are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, Ding noted, adding that China and ASEAN have always been moving forward hand in hand, which has become the most successful and dynamic model of Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and a vivid example of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China is advancing its efforts to build a great modern socialist country in all respects and pursue national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, which will bring great opportunities to the world, Ding said.

China will continue to follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy, deepen practical cooperation with ASEAN countries, and write a new chapter in building a closer China-ASEAN community of shared future, he added.

Ding called on China and ASEAN countries to elevate strategic mutual trust to new heights. Efforts should be made to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, further synergize their development strategies, and strengthen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to better promote regional and global prosperity and stability, he said.

He also called on China and ASEAN countries to advance open cooperation to a new level. Both sides should implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) with high quality, work for an early conclusion of the negotiations for version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA), steadily expand institutional opening-up, and build a more stable and smooth cross-border industrial and supply chain, he added.

China and ASEAN countries need to foster a new pattern of all-round connectivity, Ding said, urging the two sides to jointly build the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor at a high level, and make solid progress in the development of important economic corridors and key projects.

China and ASEAN countries should expand new areas of cooperation in science, technology and innovation, Ding said, adding that the two sides should jointly implement China-ASEAN science and technology innovation enhancement program, accelerate the construction of platforms such as joint laboratories, and ensure that more innovative achievements benefit the people of both sides.

Ding also urged China and ASEAN countries to cultivate new highlights in mutual understanding and affinity among the people. Taking the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges as an opportunity, Ding said the two sides should further deepen exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, training, youth, and solidify the public opinion foundation of bilateral relations.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivered a video address. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers of Cambodia Vongsey Vissoth, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phoc, as well as Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches successively.

After the opening ceremony, Ding toured the exhibition hall and exchanged views with the heads of the exhibitors.

