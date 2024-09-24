Chinese vice premier to attend opening ceremony of 21st China-ASEAN Expo
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Vice Premier, will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 24, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a video address, and foreign leaders and senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers of Cambodia Vongsey Vissoth, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phoc, as well as Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn will attend the opening ceremony, Lin added.
Photos
