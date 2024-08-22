2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicks off in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:27, August 22, 2024

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Wednesday. The education cooperation week, which was first held in 2008, has developed into a high-end platform and bridge making positive contributions to China-ASEAN relations. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students sell products via livestream during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students take selfies during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A foreign student experiences Miao embroidery during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Representatives of foreign students sing songs at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A visitor (L) praises the tea products of Guizhou Province during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member (R) introduces tea products of Guizhou Province during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students visit a batik craft exhibition during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students visit an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage crafts during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A foreign student experiences batik craft making during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students visit an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage crafts during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A foreign student learns about Miao embroidery making during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

