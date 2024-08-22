2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicks off in Guizhou
Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Foreign students sell products via livestream during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Foreign students take selfies during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
A foreign student experiences Miao embroidery during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Representatives of foreign students sing songs at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
A visitor (L) praises the tea products of Guizhou Province during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
A staff member (R) introduces tea products of Guizhou Province during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Foreign students visit a batik craft exhibition during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Foreign students visit an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage crafts during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
A foreign student experiences batik craft making during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Foreign students visit an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage crafts during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
A foreign student learns about Miao embroidery making during the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2024.
Photos
