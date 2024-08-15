Over 70 activities to be held during China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week

GUIYANG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Aug. 20 to 25, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

More than 70 activities are scheduled for this year's education cooperation week, the event's organizers have said.

The event will showcase the latest achievements of educational exchange and cooperation between China and ASEAN, and share the experience and outcomes of China and ASEAN countries in areas including higher education and vocational education, according to the organizers.

The week will play an improved role in serving people-to-people exchange, deepening educational cooperation, and promoting regional economic and social development, they said.

This year's event will be co-hosted by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education, as well as the provincial government of Guizhou.

The education cooperation week, which was first held in 2008, has developed into a high-end platform and bridge making positive contributions to China-ASEAN relations.

