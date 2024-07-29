Chinese FM calls for ASEAN's commitment to vision of peace, ASEAN Way for regional peace, stability

Xinhua) 10:35, July 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the foreign ministers' meeting of the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, Laos, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday here called on ASEAN countries to stay committed to the vision of peace as well as the ASEAN Way in maintaining regional peace and stability.

He made the remarks at the foreign ministers' meeting of the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, which is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the meeting highlighted a world today featuring turbulence and chaos, with prolonged regional conflicts, increased geopolitical confrontations, and emerging security challenges such as climate change, terrorism and cybersecurity. Unilateralism and the Cold War mentality are on the rise, coupled with more and more military and security "small circles", he said.

On addressing current challenges, the Chinese foreign minister put forward suggestions at the meeting, adding that the ASEAN-led ARF, as the major multilateral security dialogue platform in the Asia-Pacific, has made important contributions to regional peace and stability.

Wang called on the countries to adhere to the vision of peace. He stressed the need to accommodate the interests and aspirations of all parties and pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. The U.S.-led "Indo-Pacific strategy" exacerbates security dilemmas and runs counter to the vision of long-term peace and prosperity in the region, Wang said.

Meanwhile, Wang urged alert and opposition to intervention in the region by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which he said is bound to trigger confrontation and escalate tensions.

It is needed to uphold the ASEAN Way, enhancing mutual trust through dialogue and promoting security through cooperation, Wang noted. ASEAN's status as a zone of peace, freedom and neutrality should be respected, the regional rules recognized by all parties be followed, and an ASEAN-centered, open and inclusive regional architecture be supported, he said.

Wang also called for efforts to consolidate the foundation for cooperation. China supports injecting more vitality into trust-building measures and preventive diplomacy, he said, while proposing promoting security cooperation in areas including nuclear facilities and cybersecurity, increasing dialogue and exchanges in counter-terrorism, deradicalization and combating transnational crimes, as well as making efforts to expand common security interests in a proactive response to emerging security challenges.

Moreover, the Chinese foreign minister stressed the need to seek political settlement of issues and conflicts through dialogue and consultation, rejecting external interference, confrontation and pressure.

As for the conflict in Gaza, ceasefire and cessation of war and humanitarian assistance are the top priorities, he said, and emphasized the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" as being fundamental for post-war reconstruction and the "two-state solution" as being the way out.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said efforts should be made to create conditions for peace talks, cooling down the situation by observing the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning by any party over the flames.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)