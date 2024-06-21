We Are China

China-ASEAN Future Relations Forum held in Jakarta

Xinhua) 14:50, June 21, 2024

The China-ASEAN Future Relations Forum is held in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

