China to work with ASEAN countries to ensure peace, cooperation in South China Sea: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 13:33, April 18, 2024

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue to work with other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and accelerate the negotiation of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to build the South China Sea into a sea of peace and cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after he met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

