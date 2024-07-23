Chinese FM to attend ASEAN Plus foreign ministers' meetings, visit Laos

Xinhua) 16:29, July 23, 2024

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a series of meetings of foreign ministers of southeastern and eastern Asian countries in Vientiane, Laos, and pay an official visit to Laos from July 25 to 27, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)