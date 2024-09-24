China-ASEAN Expo further drives economic, trade cooperation

Xinhua) 16:10, September 24, 2024

NANNING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Participants at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo, which kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, emphasized the importance of deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

The opening ceremony attracted about 1,100 participants, including Chinese and foreign leaders, government officials, entrepreneurs, scholars, and representatives from international organizations.

The theme of this year's expo focuses on "Upholding amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness for common development, creating a diamond crown new future -- promoting development of a China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 and high-quality growth of this region."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei said that the mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between China and ASEAN countries has reached new levels.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has continued to upgrade over the years, with positive progress achieved in negotiations for version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, Li said.

The five-day event covers an exhibition area of nearly 200,000 square meters, with Malaysia as the country of honor.

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, four events related to China-Malaysia enterprise cooperation matchmaking, China-ASEAN commodity trading innovation promotion, and the Malaysian durian shopping festival, will be held.

In addition, a new section has been introduced to highlight strategic emerging industries, showcasing the latest developments and technologies in fields such as digital technology, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles.

The expo has been standing as a testament to the enduring friendship, cooperation and shared prosperity between China and the ASEAN countries over the years, said Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of ASEAN, adding that since its inception in 2004, the expo has evolved into an important platform for dialogue, cooperation and development, covering sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, technology, education and tourism.

It has made important contributions to the economic integration between ASEAN and China, facilitating investment flows and cross-border economic opportunities, laying the foundation for building a more connected, resilient and dynamic region, Kao added.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market.

Official data shows that China has remained ASEAN's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade reached 552 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.7 percent year on year.

