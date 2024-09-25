21st China-ASEAN Expo kicks off in Nanning
Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
An exhibitor introduces agarwood during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
An exhibitor sells products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
This photo shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
This photo shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A visitor selects products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This photo shows the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Exhibitors play the drums during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-ASEAN Expo further drives economic, trade cooperation
- China pledges joint efforts with ASEAN to build closer community with shared future: vice premier
- Fruit trade between China, ASEAN thrives
- Chinese vice premier to attend opening ceremony of 21st China-ASEAN Expo
- Vibrant China-ASEAN ties bring growing tangible benefits and great potential
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.