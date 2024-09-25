21st China-ASEAN Expo kicks off in Nanning

Xinhua) 09:20, September 25, 2024

Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. The 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An exhibitor introduces agarwood during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An exhibitor sells products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Visitors select products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A visitor selects products during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo shows the opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Exhibitors play the drums during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

