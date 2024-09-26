Chinese e-commerce giants promote Silk Road e-commerce cooperation

People's Daily Online, September 26, 2024

The 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event kicked off in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 24, 2024.

Chinese e-commerce giants, including Taobao, JD.com, and Meituan, as well as cross-border e-commerce companies pledged their support for the promotion event via video link, further promoting Silk Road e-commerce cooperation.

Representatives from e-commerce platforms and cross-border e-commerce companies, including Alibaba's Taotian Group, JD Group, the international site of Alibaba.com and Voghion, as well as livestreamers, said they would actively promote online sales of products from Vietnam, the guest country of honor, and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the guest provincial-level region of honor, through Silk Road e-commerce.

The event, hosted by the people's government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, built bridges between China and ASEAN countries in the cross-border e-commerce arena, further deepening Silk Road e-commerce cooperation and injecting new impetus into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

During the event, a cross-border e-commerce exchange meeting was held with over 70 leading enterprises and institutions in the cross-border e-commerce industry discussing how to promote the innovative development of the sector in Guangxi.

A series of consumption promotion activities for the China-ASEAN International Consumption Season were launched simultaneously.

The China-ASEAN E-commerce series has been held for several consecutive years, playing a pivotal role in greasing the wheels of trade between China and ASEAN.

