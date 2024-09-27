Smart, green technologies attract attention at China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:11, September 27, 2024

A model of a hydrogen fuel cellshunting locomotive is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Guided by remote control, a mechanical loader can upload tonnes of materials or even transport them to production lines -- all without a driver behind the wheel.

This intelligent loader, developed and manufactured by China's Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., is gaining popularity among mining and construction companies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

"Catering to demands for high-end, diversified, and personalized products in the construction machinery market, LiuGong has focused on the electrification, digitization, interconnectivity and intelligence of machinery, with double-digit annual growth in R&D investment," said Li Dongchun, a senior manager of the company.

At the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the construction machinery maker is showcasing eight electric products, including loaders, excavators and forklifts in response to growing interest in Chinese-made smart and green products across ASEAN countries.

China-ASEAN trade has recorded steady expansion over the years. Official data showed that China has been ASEAN's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with bilateral trade surging from 876.4 billion yuan (about 124.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2004 to 6.41 trillion yuan in 2023, averaging an 11-percent annual growth rate.

As China revs up efforts to foster tech-intensive and environmentally-friendly new growth engines, smart and green products and technologies are capturing the attention of both exhibitors and visitors at the expo.

A signing ceremony of the expo on Tuesday saw 109 deals inked, spanning strategic emerging sectors such as new energy, advanced manufacturing and electronic information.

Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of ASEAN, said that China and ASEAN countries are exploring new cooperation opportunities in fields such as artificial intelligence and clean energy, furthering the common goals of innovation and sustainable development.

For green technology companies like Envision Group, the expo offers a chance to tap into ASEAN's growing market as developing countries are grappling with the challenge of green energy transition.

"The expo is a great platform to help us establish connections with more customers from ASEAN countries," said Wu Jiakun, a representative from Envision Group.

The company has been collaborating with Vietnam on wind turbine generators since 2015. To date, it has established offices in seven ASEAN countries, including Cambodia and Laos.

Wu expressed interest in the renewable energy market within ASEAN countries, particularly in wind turbines and energy storage systems.

Many renewable energy industries in China have matured and are eager to share their experience with ASEAN countries. Such collaboration could create a win-win situation for both the economies and societies, injecting new green momentum into the development of neighboring countries, he said.

In Thailand's Sirindhorn Reservoir, a China-assisted floating photovoltaic project, one of the country's largest hydro-floating solar hybrid projects, has brought it closer to its green development goals.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, the project's constructor, is a regular exhibitor at the expo, highlighting the project as a prime example of Chinese enterprises' commitment to advancing green energy cooperation within ASEAN.

"ASEAN is a key strategic market for our company's international business development. Additionally, advancing clean energy projects in ASEAN countries contributes to the region's green and low-carbon development," said Song Hailiang, chairman of the company.

Shi Zhongjun, secretary-general of the ASEAN-China Centre, noted that China-ASEAN cooperation has expanded into new areas, unlocking vast potential in emerging industries. In particular, the two sides enjoy broad prospects in terms of jointly developing new quality productive forces, he said.

Given that Chinese and ASEAN economies are interdependent and the two sides are also each other's largest trading partners, promoting bilateral cooperation on technological innovation and transfer will help both sides create new growth paths, Kao said.

An interactive robot is pictured at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An exhibitor introduces an automatic apron for drones at the booth of China Southern Power Grid during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A manned aircraft is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A delivery drone is pictured at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An electric car is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A model of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) is on display at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. New technologies and applications such as intelligent robots, unmanned vehicles and AI applications are gaining popularity at the ongoing China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)