2024 China-ASEAN International Consumption Season kicks off

People's Daily Online) 09:14, September 27, 2024

The 2024 China-ASEAN International Consumption Season kicks off in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the event organizer)

The 2024 China-ASEAN International Consumption Season was officially launched during the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 24, 2024.

The consumption season is slated to run from September to October this year. It features five major sections, with each highlighting a distinctive aspect of consumption, such as convenient payment, high-quality and cost-effective consumption, enjoyable consumer experiences, delicious food and recreational activities, as well as specialty products from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Over 500 promotional activities have been scheduled for the consumption season, aiming to facilitate global exchanges and cooperation, expand the domestic market supply with high-quality international goods and services, promote consumption upgrading and unleash consumption potential.

Vietnam and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as the guest country of honor and guest provincial-level region of honor, respectively, of the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event, are allowed to showcase their featured products and local specialties at themed exhibition halls dedicated to them during the consumption season.

Specialty products from Vietnam and Xinjiang are expected to be introduced to online consumers via a livestreaming promotion campaign that will last a week. During the livestreaming promotions, consumers will be invited to vote for their favorite products and make purchases online, while enjoying the unique charm of exotic cultures.

As the only province-level region in China that is connected to ASEAN by land and sea, Guangxi is at the forefront of and serves as a window for the open cooperation between China and ASEAN. ASEAN has been Guangxi's largest trading partner for 24 consecutive years.

In recent years, Guangxi has leveraged its geographical and resource advantages to boost digital trade with ASEAN, promoting foreign trade transformation and upgrading, facilitating the steady growth of cross-border e-commerce, and creating new opportunities for international trade cooperation.

