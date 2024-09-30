China-ASEAN commercial arbitration cooperation center inaugurated
NANNING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China-ASEAN Commercial Arbitration Cooperation Center has been inaugurated in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to China's Ministry of Justice.
An inauguration ceremony was held at the China-ASEAN Commercial Law Forum to mark the event.
Initiated by the arbitration association of Guangxi, the center is a non-profit communication and cooperation platform for international commercial arbitration. It was established jointly by arbitration bodies, legal services agencies, business associations and university think tanks from China and ASEAN countries.
It aims to deepen and expand exchange and cooperation on arbitration among China and ASEAN countries, according to the ministry. It also aims to provide high-quality, efficient and professional arbitration-related services and support for China-ASEAN trade and regional economic development.
The center's first batch of initiating units comprises the arbitration association of Guangxi, the ASEAN Law Association, the Asian Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution and eight other units.
