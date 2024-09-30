Letter from China: Experiencing vitality, exchanges at China-ASEAN Expo

09:14, September 30, 2024 By Zhang Zhuowen ( Xinhua

NANNING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As I stepped into the expansive venue of the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, I was struck by the bustling atmosphere and the vibrant exchanges occurring across various fields between the two sides.

Wearing comfortable sneakers, I explored the 21st CAEXPO, which spans approximately 200,000 square meters and ran from Sept. 24 to 28. The event welcomed over 3,000 enterprises from home and abroad.

Sniffing a medley of aromas, a dazzling array of exhibits including durian, coffee and essential oils drew my attention.

I squeezed into the crowd in front of an exhibition booth at the Malaysian pavilion, stretching my arm to reach for samples of a variety of durian delicacies, from velvety ice cream to freshly baked pizza.

As I savored the distinct flavor of the pizza, I had a brief chat with Chay Hong Choong, a Malaysian exhibitor participating in the expo for the first time. He asked whether his products would be well-received in the Chinese market. I could sense his genuine desire for my perspective as a Chinese consumer, as well as his ambition when he mentioned that his company has opened a durian-themed restaurant in China this year.

He needn't worry about the restaurant being overlooked -- with a population of over 1.4 billion, China's appetite for this pungent fruit continues to grow.

Customs data indicates that China imported around 1.43 million tonnes of fresh durians in 2023, a year-on-year increase of over 70 percent. The country has green-lighted fresh durian imports from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, to its vast markets.

While visiting the Vietnamese pavilion, I encountered Chen Yingxiu, a 73-year-old Chinese visitor inquiring about the price of a pair of slippers. As a regular visitor over the past five years, she is well-acquainted with the household items on display.

However, she might not be as familiar with this year's new section that is dedicated to strategic emerging industries. This new section showcased the latest trends in digital technology, new energy, and intelligent connected vehicles.

In this area, I saw many high-tech elements: an elegant robot recited ancient Chinese poetry while skillfully interacting with the audience, a four-legged robotic dog designed for patrolling hazardous environments, and a saucer-shaped manned aircraft, among others.

More exhibition zones featuring digital technologies, ASEAN countries' high-tech products, China-ASEAN cultural exchange, green and low-carbon products and innovative enterprises, were set up for the first time at this year's expo.

Wang Longlin, a staffer from a low-altitude economy investment company called Beitou, told me that the aircraft can take off and land vertically on water.

"It might become a common vehicle for low-altitude transportation in the future," said Wang, adding that their products can adapt to a wide range of complex terrains, including islands, mountainous areas and jungles, and his company is expanding into ASEAN markets.

In front of several train models, I met Bunjong Polkhun from Banphai Industrial and Community Education College in Thailand. Bunjong told me that since 2012, their students have been coming to China to acquire vocational skills in transportation. The students aim to enhance connectivity between China and ASEAN countries after graduation.

After attending the China-ASEAN Expo, I was truly impressed by the vibrant energy pulsating between China and ASEAN countries. The dynamic economic cooperation and cultural exchanges were evident everywhere.

It was inspiring to witness how China and ASEAN countries are fostering collaboration, sharing ideas and building lasting partnerships. The expo not only showcased diverse products but also highlighted the deep connections that continue to thrive, reflecting a shared commitment to growth and mutual prosperity.

