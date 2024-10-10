Chinese premier calls market scarcest resource amid rising global uncertainties

Xinhua) 13:03, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that the market has become the scarcest resource in the current economic development, and market resources are the most prominent advantage of China and ASEAN amid rising global uncertainties and instability.

In his opening remarks addressing the 27th China-ASEAN Summit, he noted that the global economic recovery remains lackluster, and problems such as insufficient global aggregate demand are becoming more prominent.

The markets of China and ASEAN are still expanding, and increasing their opening up, the premier added.

