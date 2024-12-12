China, ASEAN share a home and the future, says Thailand's MFA official

Suwit Mangkhala, deputy director-general of Thailand's Department of ASEAN Affairs, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, receives an interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 9, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Suwit Mangkhala, deputy director-general of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, acknowledged the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2021 as a "milestone" of China-ASEAN relations in a recent interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 9, 2024.

"China is the first, among all dialogue partners, to have this comprehensive relationship with ASEAN," he noted.

Emphasizing the shared vision articulated by President Xi Jinping during the summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations, Mangkhala highlighted the five proposals made by Xi for future collaboration, which include building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home together. "That means we are not just neighbors. We share a home, and we share the future," Mangkhala remarked.

"A people-centered ASEAN community, together with China's policy towards ASEAN, in a friendly manner and with the people at the heart, is the key," he said.

Mangkhala praised China's achievements in such areas as poverty eradication and sustainable development, emphasizing that ASEAN could "look up to and try to learn from China's experience" in these areas.

In October, the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) negotiations reached a substantial conclusion, which is a significant step toward leading economic integration in the region.

China has been ASEAN's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, while ASEAN has been China's top partner for four consecutive years. Mangkhala expressed anticipation for the implementation of the upgraded FTA in 2025, hoping that China would see ASEAN also as a main investment destination and production base.

Mangkhala also highlighted Thailand's pivotal role in advancing the partnership between China and ASEAN, noting the ongoing significance of people-to-people exchanges, especially as Thailand and China prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. "We're going to have a lot of activities," he said, highlighting the visa exemption scheme that has facilitated exchanges of tourism and educational opportunities.

"Over 25,000 Chinese students are studying in Thailand, and more than 5,000 Thai students are in China. We should continue to promote this exchange," Mangkhala said.

In regards to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, Mangkhala praised China's role as a responsible, major power, citing that the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative that China has proposed are in line with the ASEAN community. He expressed that what China is pushing forward goes beyond just a community, but is a shared future for mankind as a whole.

