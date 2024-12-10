Symposium on China-ASEAN cooperation on AI development, governance held in Cambodian capital

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Symposium on China-ASEAN cooperation on AI development and governance was convened in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday, aiming at leveraging AI's potential for sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

In his opening remarks, Cambodian Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Vongsey Vissoth said artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries through increasing productivity and become a new catalyst for growth and prosperity.

"We see AI as a tool not only for innovation but also for inclusion and sustainability," he said.

For Cambodia, Vissoth said the government has set out digital technology as one of the key priorities, integrating technology as a cornerstone of its development strategy and ensuring that technological innovation, including AI, is used to uplift all segments of society, leaving no one behind.

For ASEAN, he said AI has offered greater opportunities for ASEAN-China cooperation.

He said the emphasis of China's Global AI Governance Initiative and responsible AI development aligned with ASEAN's vision for multilateral collaboration which emphasized a shared commitment to coordinated efforts that bridged regional and global aspirations.

"Therefore, for ASEAN nations and China, AI offers unparalleled opportunities to leapfrog developmental barriers, tackle persistent challenges, and usher in a new age of prosperity, inclusiveness, and sustainability," he said.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said China and ASEAN have a solid foundation, huge potential, and broad opportunities for cooperation in the field of AI.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation in the development and governance of AI with ASEAN countries including Cambodia," he said.

Wang said China-ASEAN cooperation on AI development and governance would inject vigorous momentum into the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Co-organized by the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Cambodia and the China Institute of International Studies, the half-day symposium was attended by some 300 people.

