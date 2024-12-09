Forum on China-ASEAN cultural exchange, cooperation held in south China

Xinhua) 09:06, December 09, 2024

NANNING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 ASEAN-Oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum kicked off on Sunday in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighting cultural exchange and tourism cooperation between China and ASEAN.

Some 150 guests from home and abroad attended the forum, sharing suggestions on in-depth cultural experiences and cross-border tourism cooperation between China and ASEAN member states.

Natalia Bayona, executive director of the United Nations (UN) World Tourism Organization, delivered a speech by video link. She suggested that both sides could enhance communication and coordination in fields such as policy formulation, market trend analysis and tourism product innovation.

Bayona also called on China and ASEAN to pay attention to strengthening exchange and cooperation in the protection of their cultural heritage.

Formerly known as the China-ASEAN Cultural Forum, the event has been held 18 times and serves as a high-level exchange platform in humanities between China and ASEAN.

The forum's host region, Guangxi, is at the forefront of China's opening-up and cooperation with ASEAN.

Since the beginning of this year, Guangxi has sent cultural and tourism exchange delegations to ASEAN members such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam to carry out cultural exchange and tourism promotion activities. Guangxi has become an important transport hub for Chinese tourists traveling to ASEAN countries, and a popular destination for ASEAN tourists to experience Chinese culture.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)