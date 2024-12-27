Films forge stronger bonds between China and ASEAN

Xinhua) 15:09, December 27, 2024

NANNING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- When "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies," a heartfelt Thai film about family bonds, grossed over 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) on the Chinese mainland this summer, it became more than just a box-office success.

The film's cultural resonance extended beyond its storyline, with its warm narrative and inclusion of elements like the Chaozhou dialect and local opera striking a deep chord with Chinese audiences.

In recent years, films from China and ASEAN countries have gained widespread acclaim in each other's markets, fostering a deeper mutual understanding.

The recently concluded 2024 China-ASEAN Film and Culture Week in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, featured 20 outstanding films from both regions, highlighting the power of cinema in fostering cultural bonds.

"I watched 'Abang Adik' at the film festival, and I look forward to seeing more Malaysian films in Chinese cinemas in the future," said Tan Jun Jie, a Malaysian student residing in Guangxi.

Tan noted that he has attended the festival for two consecutive years and hopes that more Chinese audiences will gain insight into Malaysian culture through films.

Meanwhile, Chinese films such as "The Wandering Earth" and "No More Bets" have garnered widespread attention in ASEAN countries, as platforms like iQIYI, Tencent, TrueID, and Iflix have integrated Chinese and Southeast Asian media, expanding access to a diverse range of films and TV series across the region.

"Digital medium has become an omnipotent link connecting everyone in life and work in both the region and the world," said Zheng Xuefang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, in a seminar held in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

Beyond film and drama distribution, co-productions between China and ASEAN countries have yielded artistic and commercial success. Chinese films such as "Detective Chinatown" and "Lost in Thailand" were shot in both China and Thailand, blending the cultures of both countries, which were widely loved by audiences.

"These works highlight the creativity of cultural integration and the unique role of films as a cultural bridge," said Wan Xingwei, director of Guangxi Film Group Co., Ltd.

He added that future China-ASEAN film collaborations should expand beyond imports and exports to include joint production, talent exchange and technological cooperation.

"Chinese teams have advantages in narrative and film-making techniques, while Thailand excels in visual aesthetics, Vietnam is renowned for its documentary production, and Indonesia's traditional animation techniques are worth learning from. By leveraging these strengths, we can create a win-win cooperation," Wan added.

