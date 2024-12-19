6th Lancang-Mekong International Film Week kicks off in Cambodia

Xinhua) 15:00, December 19, 2024

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the sixth Lancang-Mekong International Film Week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 18, 2024. The sixth Lancang-Mekong International Film Week kicked off in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

Models show traditional costumes of Lancang-Mekong countries during the opening ceremony of the sixth Lancang-Mekong International Film Week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 18, 2024. The sixth Lancang-Mekong International Film Week kicked off in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

