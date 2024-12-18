China-ASEAN cooperation benefits region: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 09:12, December 18, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has greatly benefited the region through infrastructure projects and investments, a Malaysian official said on Tuesday.

As Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of the ASEAN starting Jan. 1, 2025, Malaysia will work closely with China to build upon this success and advance the Malaysia-China relationship, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said in his keynote speech at the Malaysia-China Summit 2024.

"We are committed to fostering a region where progress is equitable, and opportunities are shared. Our vision is for ASEAN to be a beacon of stability, innovation, and unity in an ever-changing world," he said.

"China has been a steadfast partner in ASEAN's journey. From transformative infrastructure projects to cutting-edge investments, Chinese companies have contributed to the region's progress," he said, adding great potential for growth and cooperation in areas such as green technology and digital transformation.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said that China is committed to helping realize Malaysia's aspirations of enhancing its economy by developing high-end manufacturing and adopting new-generation technologies.

"China and Malaysia are both emerging markets and developing countries with similar development concepts and interests," he said.

The two countries are steadily expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as digital science and technology, green low-carbon, and high-end manufacturing. A large number of Chinese enterprises have invested in Malaysia and the industrial supply chains of the two countries are closer. the ambassador said.

The summit was organized by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, a national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)