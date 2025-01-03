2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival held in Nanning

People's Daily Online) 15:28, January 03, 2025

The 2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival kicked off on Dec. 31, 2024 in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a scene of the 2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

Nearly 1,000 participants, including officials and representatives of platforms and enterprises from China and ASEAN countries, as well as students from ASEAN countries, gathered under the theme "Digital Trade Helps Shopping in ASEAN be More Convenient and Better" to discuss the future of China-ASEAN Silk Road e-commerce open cooperation and explore new opportunities for the higher-level development of digital trade.

The "Silk Road Integration: Service Program for ASEAN Brands into China" is announced during the 2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

During the event hosted by the people's government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, People's Daily Online premiered a promotional video of Nanning, showcasing the city's openness to the world. As the frontier for China's cooperation with ASEAN countries, Guangxi has made "China-ASEAN Silk Road e-commerce" a model for regional cooperation.

The regional commerce department announced Guangxi's new cross-border e-commerce policies at the event, including advancing the construction of a comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zone and improving relevant infrastructure.

Photo shows visitors at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

The event also included sessions like the "Silk Road Integration - Service Program for ASEAN Brands into China" to help ASEAN enterprises access China's e-commerce market, the Award Presentation for the China-ASEAN AI + Cross-border Digital Marketing Competition, and the Unveiling Ceremony of the Vietnam Pavilion (the 10th Overseas Project of the Guihai Business Hub).

Meanwhile, the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair, the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Online New Year Shopping Festival, and the China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Youth New Year's Eve Music Festival were also launched.

Photo shows a scene of the China (Guangxi) - ASEAN Youth New Year's Eve Music Festival in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

The Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival has been held for three consecutive years since 2022, attracting many ASEAN countries.

From January to November 2024, Guangxi's online retail sales increased by 19.3 percent year on year, while the import and export volume of its cross-border e-commerce surged by 225.08 percent from the same period of the previous year.

Photo shows visitors at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

