China's installed power generation capacity up 14.5 pct

Xinhua) 10:29, November 23, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.19 billion kilowatts at the end of October, up 14.5 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Friday.

Solar power capacity surged 48 percent to about 790 million kilowatts, while wind power capacity rose 20.3 percent to about 490 million kilowatts.

From January to October, major power companies invested 718.1 billion yuan (99 billion U.S. dollars) in power supply projects, an increase of 8.3 percent year on year. Investment in power grid projects saw a significant rise of 20.7 percent, reaching 450.2 billion yuan.

China's renewable energy expansion continues to set new records, with over 200 million kilowatts of newly installed capacity for renewable energy power generation in the first three quarters of 2024, accounting for more than 80 percent of total new installed capacity.

China has established the world's most systematic and comprehensive carbon emission reduction policy framework, achieving significant results in energy transition. Total installed capacity of wind and solar power reached the country's internationally committed targets more than six years ahead of schedule.

