China's installed power generation capacity up 14.1 pct

Xinhua) 14:32, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power generation capacity reached around 3.01 billion kilowatts at the end of April, up 14.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Thursday.

Amid the country's efforts to accelerate the development of wind power and solar power, the combined power generation capacity of the two hit around 460 million kilowatts and 670 million kilowatts at the end of last month, up 20.6 percent and 52.4 percent year on year, respectively.

From January to April, the country's major power generation enterprises completed power supply project investments totaling 191.2 billion yuan (about 26.89 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 5.2 percent from a year ago.

China's investment in power grid projects was 122.9 billion yuan during the four-month period, up 24.9 percent year on year.

