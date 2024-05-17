China's power generation up 3.1 pct in April

Xinhua) 13:36, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 3.1 percent year on year in April, official data showed Friday.

Total power output of these firms reached 690.1 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power soared 21.4 percent year on year, while that for hydropower rose 21 percent.

The output of thermal power and nuclear power climbed 1.3 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, year on year, according to the NBS.

