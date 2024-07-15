Country's first innovation center for the new power system goes into operation in C China's Hunan

Photo shows the innovation center for the new power system in central China's Hunan Province, the first of this kind in the country that comprehensively showcases the achievements and technological equipment of the new power system. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

An innovation center for the new power system in central China's Hunan Province was officially launched on July 11. It is the first of its kind in China that comprehensively showcases the achievements and technological equipment of the new power system.

The center was jointly constructed by State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd. and over 60 enterprises and universities. It took 170 days to complete.

Covering all aspects of the power system, including power generation, transmission, transformation, distribution, storage, and utilization, the center vividly demonstrates the latest technological innovation, model transformation, and green development of the new power system.

The exhibition area of the center features company booths, with 60 enterprises currently being hosted. The initial group of companies to showcase their booths includes BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Beijing Disaster Prevention Science and Technology Co., Ltd., CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd., TBEA Co., Ltd., and SANY Group, among others.

"The innovation center serves as a bridge, connecting universities, research institutes, and enterprises. This collaboration enables us to fully leverage the strengths of all parties involved under the leadership of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd.," said Mei Wenqing, deputy general manager of CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd.

The innovation center has five main functions. First, it showcases the construction and operation of Hunan's new power system. Second, it acts as an emergency command center for the system. Third, it promotes collaboration within the industry by providing a platform for discussions and negotiations. Fourth, it hosts academic conferences for Hunan's new power system. Lastly, it serves as an educational base, sharing knowledge about the new power system with schools and social groups.

