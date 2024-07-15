China's power generation up 2.3 pct in June

Xinhua) 10:35, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 2.3 percent year on year in June, official data showed Monday.

Total power output of these firms reached 768.5 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power expanded 18.1 percent year on year, while that of hydropower soared 44.5 percent.

The output of thermal power and nuclear power shrank 7.4 percent and 4 percent, respectively, year on year, according to the NBS.

