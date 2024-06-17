Home>>
China's power generation up 2.3 pct in May
(Xinhua) 16:31, June 17, 2024
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 2.3 percent year on year in May, official data showed Monday.
Total power output of these firms reached 717.9 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power soared 29.1 percent year on year, while that for hydropower rose 38.6 percent.
The output of thermal power and nuclear power shrank 4.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, year on year, according to the NBS.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's installed capacity of power batteries sees growth in first 5 months
- China's installed power generation capacity up 14.1 pct
- China's power generation up 3.1 pct in April
- China's power generation up 2.8 pct in March
- China's power use up 7.4 pct in March
- China's power generation up 8.3 pct in January-February
- China's power use up 11 pct in Jan-Feb
- How to get a shared powerbank in Shanghai
- China's lithium-ion battery output up 25 pct in 2023
- Electric power authorities in C China's Hunan use new equipment to monitor, melt ice to ensure safe operation of power lines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.