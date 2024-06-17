China's power generation up 2.3 pct in May

Xinhua) 16:31, June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 2.3 percent year on year in May, official data showed Monday.

Total power output of these firms reached 717.9 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power soared 29.1 percent year on year, while that for hydropower rose 38.6 percent.

The output of thermal power and nuclear power shrank 4.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, year on year, according to the NBS.

