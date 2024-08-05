Xinjiang new energy power capacity soars by 103 percent in H1

URUMQI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which is rich in wind and solar resources, saw a 103 percent increase year on year in installed new energy capacity in the first half of this year (H1).

Among the new 14.08 million kW of installed new energy capacity in Xinjiang, wind power accounts for 4.28 million kW and solar power for 9.8 million kW, according to the latest data from the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

This year, the region has been leveraging its resources and geographical advantages for both energy security and green, low-carbon development. Efforts are being made to build a national strategic base for energy resources and to continuously accelerate the construction of a new type of power system with new energy as the mainstay, increasing the proportion of renewable energy, said a manager of the company.

To date, Xinjiang's installed new energy capacity has exceeded 80 million kW, with all 14 prefecture-level areas having an installed new energy capacity surpassing 1 million kW. Also located within Xinjiang are three 10-million-kW-level new energy bases.

