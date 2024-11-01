China's installed power generation capacity up 14.1 pct

Xinhua) 10:34, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.16 billion kilowatts by the end of September, marking a 14.1 percent increase from a year ago, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Thursday.

It added that the country saw its installed renewable energy capacity surge 25 percent year on year to 1.73 billion kilowatts by the end of September, accounting for 54.7 percent of China's total installed power generation capacity.

In breakdown, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind power, solar power and biomass energy stood at 430 million kilowatts, 480 million kilowatts, 770 million kilowatts, and 46 million kilowatts, respectively, according to the data.

In the first three quarters of this year, China's renewable energy power generation rose 20.9 percent year on year to 2.51 trillion kWh, accounting for around 35.5 percent of its total power generation.

