"Fuxi No. 1" wind power-fishery integrated project starts operation in Shanwei, Guangdong

Xinhua) 10:04, September 05, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 2, 2024 shows China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN)'s "Fuxi No. 1" wind power-fishery integrated project in Shanwei, south China's Guangdong Province. Using green energy as its power supply, the marine ranch project started its operation in Shanwei on Sept. 4. It is expected to produce 900 tonnes of high-quality marine fish annually. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

