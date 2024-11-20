Fifth-term Macao SAR gov't steadfastly upholds "one country, two systems": Ho Iat Seng

MACAO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), said the fifth-term Macao SAR government has steadfastly and comprehensively upheld "one country, two systems," while speaking at a plenary session of the Macao SAR's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Ho made the remarks in summarizing work done in 2024, while introducing the 2025 budget proposal and reviewing the work of the fifth-term SAR government.

The fifth-term Macao SAR government has effectively safeguarded the constitutional order established by the Constitution and the Macao Basic Law, firmly upheld the central government's comprehensive jurisdiction, and fully implemented the principle of "patriots administering Macao." The government has resolutely protected national sovereignty, security and development interests while fulfilling its duties with a strong sense of mission and responsibility, Ho said.

He noted that the government has consistently prioritized promoting appropriate economic diversification as its main policy task.

The government has established the Working Committee for Integrating into National Development, leveraging Macao's unique advantages, including "one country, two systems," its status as an international free trade port and a separate customs territory, he said.

The government has vigorously promoted the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, actively participated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthened collaboration with Portuguese-speaking countries, he said, adding that integration into national development has ushered in a new phase of progress.

