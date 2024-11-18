We Are China

Highlights of 71st Macao Grand Prix

Xinhua) 10:03, November 18, 2024

Maro Engel (C) of Germany celebrates after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel (C) of Germany celebrates after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel (front) of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel of Germany reacts after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel (C) of Germany reacts after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel (top) of Germany celebrates after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel (front) of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel of Germany celebrates after the Macao GT Cup-FIA GT World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ugo Ugochukwu (top) of the United States celebrates after winning the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ugo Ugochukwu (front) of the United States drives during the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ugo Ugochukwu (front) of the United States drives during the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ugo Ugochukwu (1st L) of the United States celebrates after winning the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ugo Ugochukwu of the United States drives during the FIA FR World Cup race at the 71st Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

