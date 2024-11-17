Macao's Poly MGM Museum showcases China's national first-class cultural relics

Xinhua) 11:03, November 17, 2024

This photo shows the bronze statues of the animal heads of the 12 zodiac signs from Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, displayed in the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows the rooftop of the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows a view of the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows a view of the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People look at an exhibit in the Poly MGM Museum in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2024. The Poly MGM Museum, collaboratively presented by Poly Culture and MGM, held an inauguration ceremony in Macao on Friday. The first-ever exhibition of the museum, titled "The Maritime Silk Road -- Discover the mystical seas and encounter the treasures of the ancient trade route," showcased 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)